Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed his participation in G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10. On Saturday, Albanese said that it is more important than ever that Australia works closely with international partners, including through multilateral economic forums like the G20, to address shared challenges and opportunities. “Australia is invested in and committed to the Indo-Pacific to enhance growth and prosperity, stability and respect for sovereignty and lasting peace”, he added. PM Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Picture on Sight Screen for IND vs AUS Ahmedabad Test Goes Viral!

