Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to congratulate Avinash Sable for winning Silver Medal in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase event. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I am delighted he has won the Silver Medal in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase event. Sharing our recent interaction where he spoke about his association with the Army and how he overcame many obstacles. His life journey is very motivating."

Check tweet:

Avinash Sable is a remarkable youngster. I am delighted he has won the Silver Medal in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase event. Sharing our recent interaction where he spoke about his association with the Army and how he overcame many obstacles. His life journey is very motivating. pic.twitter.com/50FbLInwSm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

