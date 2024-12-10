A cylinder exploded in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane today, December 10. The blast occurred at around 11 AM in Thane's Badlapur. According to news agency IANS, the cylinder blast shattered window panes of a nearby residential building, thereby causing panic among residents. It is reported that the incident took place when a fire in a garbage pile spread to a handcart carrying the gas-filled cylinder, thus leading to the explosion in Badlapur. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties. Thane Pharma Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts at Pharmaceutical Factory in Ambarnath Area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Cylinder Blast Causes Panic Among Residents in Badlapur

Thane, Maharashtra: A cylinder blast in Badlapur, a Mumbai suburb, shattered window panes of a nearby residential building, causing panic among residents. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when a fire in a garbage pile spread to a handcart carrying the gas-filled cylinder,… pic.twitter.com/aWbBdNo1hY — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2024

