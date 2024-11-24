A car travelling from Lakhimpur Kheri to Nepal caught fire on the National Highway near Girgitty village in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when the vehicle suddenly turned into a blazing inferno. Fortunately, the family inside managed to escape unharmed, averting a major tragedy. Police quickly responded to the scene, ensuring the vehicle was moved to the roadside to prevent traffic disruptions. NBT Journalist Raghvendra Shukla’s Photo With Flower Garland Falsely Shared As Bahraich Violence Victim Ram Gopal Mishra, Scribe Calls It ‘Criminal Negligence’.

Car Catches Fire on National Highway Near Girgitty Village

Uttar Pradesh: A car caught fire on the National Highway near Girgitty village in Bahraich, turning into a blaze. The family, traveling from Lakhimpur Kheri to Nepal, managed to escape. Police moved the vehicle to the roadside pic.twitter.com/2Xgsgzc4BQ — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2024

