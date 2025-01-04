A 24-year-old BAMS student, Sanjay Kumar, attempted to rob Dhanlaxmi Bank in Bhopal’s Piplani area on Saturday to repay debts incurred from online gaming. Wearing a helmet and mask, he entered the bank armed with chilli spray and an air pistol, both ordered online. Sanjay sprayed chilli powder on staff and a customer but panicked when employees confronted him. He fled on his bike without taking any money. Police tracked him down using CCTV footage within hours. Sanjay admitted to planning the robbery after losing over INR 2 lakh in online gaming. He reportedly learned the tactics from YouTube and targeted a bank without security guards. An FIR has been filed, and further investigation is underway. The incident has drawn both shock and amusement online. Caught on Camera: Thief Breaks Into Dance During Robbery at Grocery Store in UP's Sambhal, Flees With Dry Fruits (Watch Video).

Bank Robbery Attempt Caught on Camera in Bhopal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)