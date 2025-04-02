In the Ramsaran Colony of Subhash Nagar police station area, Bareilly, a young man died by suicide by hanging himself. The deceased has been identified as Lakhanpal. Following the incident, the police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. According to reports, a young woman had filed a molestation case against Lakhanpal, after which he took this extreme step. The police recovered a suicide note from him in which he claimed to be innocent. The local police completed the post-mortem process after preparing the necessary paperwork. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing. Bareilly: Man, Previously Accused of Abducting Hindu Girl, Booked by UP Police for Posting ‘I Love You Pakistan’ on Facebook.

Youth Found Hanging After Molestation Case Filed Against Him

🚨 बरेली: छेड़खानी के आरोपी युवक ने लगाई फांसी 🚨 मामूली कहासुनी के बाद युवती ने कराया था केस 💔 मृतक लखनपाल ने घर के अंदर फांसी लगाकर दी जान ⚖️ पुलिस ने शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा 📝 सुखपाल ने सुसाइड नोट में खुद को बताया निर्दोष 📍 सुभाष नगर थाना क्षेत्र के… pic.twitter.com/LpxbHYFS0J — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 2, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)