In Karnataka’s Belagavi district, members of the Hindu group Sri Rama Sene were tied to a tree and beaten by villagers after a dispute over cattle transportation turned violent. The activists had stopped a vehicle in Hukkeri taluk, alleging illegal transport of cows for slaughter and took the driver to police. However, the driver claimed the cows were for dairy purposes and accused the activists of extortion. The cows were sent to a shelter but were later released by a local man, Bapusa Multhani. When activists confronted him at his home, villagers became enraged and thrashed them with sticks. Although police asked the activists to lodge a complaint, they refused. Following the viral video of the assault, police registered an FIR suo moto and initiated an investigation. Cow Meat Seized in Gujarat: 1,200 kg Beef Found on Golden Temple Express From Amritsar to Mumbai (Watch Video).

Belagavi Clash Caught on Camera

