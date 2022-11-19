On Saturday, the Bengaluru Police arrested three students of New Horizon College of Engineering after a video of them chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' went viral on social media. In the video that has gone viral, the three students can be seen chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. As per reports, the college was preparing for an inter-college fest, when three students identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans. Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari Courts Controversy, Says 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Old Idol, New One's Are Babasaheb Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari'.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

