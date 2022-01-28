Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter died by suicide on Friday. Dr Soundarya is the daughter of Yediyurappa’s youngest daughter Padma. She was found dead at her home in Bengaluru.

See Tweet:

Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station begins investigation into the death of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya who was found hanging at a private apartment today. — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

