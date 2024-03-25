Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a warning to the United States regarding a UN Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu has clarified that if the US fails to veto the resolution, he will prevent the Israeli delegation, headed by the National Security Council, from travelling to the United States. This declaration underscores the escalating tensions and the critical role of the US in international diplomatic efforts concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. ‘Israel’s War on Gaza Will Continue’: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tells US Republican Senators.

Benjamin Netanyahu if US

BREAKING: Netanyahu warns if the US does not veto a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza he will not allow the Israeli delegation led by National Security Council head to travel to the United States - reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)