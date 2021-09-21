Safai Karamchari Andolan convenor Bezwada Wilson took to Twitter and lauded Gandham Bhuvan Jai, an 8-year-old boy from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, who has become the youngest to scale Mount Elbrus - the highest peak on the European continent on September 18. Jai is one of the youngest to summit the 5,642 meters (18,510 ft) dormant volcanic dome in southern Russia. In a picture shared by Wilson on Twitter, Jai is seen unfurling the tricolour with the preamble of the constitution on one side & Ambedkar on other.

