A shocking video has come to light from Bihar’s Patna showing a cop accused of stealing being confronted by a group of women. The viral video further shows the group of women asking the police official to strip naked in order to recover the stolen things. Group of women including children can be seen confronting the police personnel and asking them to give back the stolen stuff. The woman can be seen stripping off the man of his pants and recovering some stolen material. The commotion can be seen further ensuing as the police official continues to surrender the stolen items to the group of women. The video also shows the police official pulling out the stolen material from his socks as the group of women continue to badger him. Karnataka: Man Attacks Villager With Machete Over Land Dispute in Maddur, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Cop Striped in Bihar:

शराब की छापेमारी करने गई पुलिस पर बक्सा तोड़कर पैसे और गहने चुराने का आरोप | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/MWrt5GQQDJ — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) January 26, 2023

