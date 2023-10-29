Cops have recovered a youth's body from the residence of Congress MLA Neetu Singh in Bihar's Nawada district on Saturday. On receiving information about the dead body being found at Neetu Singh's residence, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case. The police are busy gathering information as to why the young man was murdered. The cops said that the MLA or any member of her family was not at home at the time of the incident. The accused is absconding and police have launched manhunt to arrest him. Bihar Police Caught on Camera Throwing Accident Victim's Body in Canal in Muzaffarpur, Video Goes Viral.

Youth’s Body Found in Congress MLA’s House

#WATCH | Nawada, Bihar: The dead body of a youth recovered from the house of Congress MLA Neetu Singh Ambrish Rahul, SP, Nawada says, "Nearly at 4.30 pm, Narhat Police Station got information that a dead body is lying in MLA Neetu Singh's home... The Narhat police station… pic.twitter.com/J6aaB3dvzQ — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

