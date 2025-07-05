In a bizarre and alarming incident from Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, a retired PWD engineer allegedly opened fire on a stray dog simply for barking at him, killing the animal on the spot. The shocking act, caught on CCTV, shows the man firing four rounds in broad daylight inside Savitri Enclave colony. The video has gone viral, sparking massive outrage online and in the neighborhood. Terrified by the sudden gunfire, residents confronted the man, but he locked himself inside his house. The chilling footage has drawn widespread condemnation for animal cruelty and reckless gun use. The accused was later arrested by police. Animal Cruelty in Pune: Stray Dog Crushed to Death in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Case Registered Against Car Driver After Video Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in Bijnor

