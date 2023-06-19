In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a youth's face caught fire while cutting cakes during his birthday celebration in the Wardha district. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 17-second video clip begins with the youth cutting cake as his friends join in the celebration and start spraying various things on him. Amid all of this, a spray hits the young man's face and coincides with a spark from a lighter, thereby causing the fire to ignite on his face. The youth identified as Hrithik Wankhede is reportedly said to have suffered minor injuries near his ear and nose. After his face caught fire, he was immediately rushed to a nearby district hospital for treatment. The incident is said to have taken place in Sindhi Meghe, Wardha. Video: Man Cuts Birthday Cake With Machete in Coimbatore; Arrested After Clip Goes Viral.

Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic in Wardha

Birthday Boy's Face Catches Fire

