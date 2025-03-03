A powerful explosion at Jai Balaji Transports in Kakinada left four workers injured on Monday while unloading parcels. The blast, which was captured on CCTV, triggered panic among laborers, forcing many to flee. The incident occurred when a parcel containing firecrackers exploded, causing a loud noise and chaos at the premises. The injured workers were quickly taken to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) for medical treatment. Authorities suspect the explosion was caused by friction during handling. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause and assess any potential safety lapses. Mobile Phone Blast Caught on Camera in Brazil: Woman Suffers Burn Injuries After Cell Phone Kept in Back Pocket Explodes in Anápolis, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Firecracker Blasts at Kakinada Transport Hub, 4 Injured

Four Workers were Injured after an Explosion, while unloading the parcels in #Kakinada An #Explosion occurred at Jai Balaji Transports in Kakinada on Monday while a parcel of #firecrackers was being unloaded at the premises, caught in #CCTV The sudden #blast caused panic among… pic.twitter.com/Dq3Hxa3it7 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 3, 2025

