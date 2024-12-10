A shocking incident of a car crash has come to light from Gujarat, where a speeding four-wheeler crashed into a roadside eatery in Bodeli. The horrific accident caught on camera occurred today, December 10, in Gujarat's Bodeli located in Chhota Udaipur district. In the viral clip, customers can be seen enjoying a meal at the roadside eatery when, all of a sudden, a speeding SUV crashes the establishment and rams tables. The viral clip also shows a man managing to jump out of the vehicle's way. A total of three people are said to have been injured in the car crash which occurred on Bodeli-Chhota Udaipur Road. It is also reported that the driver of the SUV fled the scene after crashing the vehicle. Meanwhile, the police have launched a search to nab the accused driver. Gujarat Road Accident: 7 Die As Two Cars Collide on Junagadh-Veraval Highway, Shocking Video Surfaces.

SUV Rams Restaurant Into Roadside Eatery in Gujarat

In Gujarat's Bodeli, a car crashed into a #roadside eatery, causing massive destruction. Three people were #injured in the incident. The driver fled the scene, and police are searching for him. #Gujarat #RoadAccident #Bodeli #CCTVFootage pic.twitter.com/2mFlzVzCa6 — Sheezu Shahzan Khan (@shahzan_md) December 10, 2024

Three People Were Injured in the Car Crash

