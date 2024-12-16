A controversy erupted during the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 in Patna on Friday amid allegations of a question paper leak. At the Bapu Examination Centre in Kumhrar, a group of aspirants stormed out, alleging the paper was leaked online before the exam began. Viral videos show candidates tearing question papers and snatching them from others inside the hall. Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh intervened at the scene, where over 5,000 aspirants had appeared, and the situation was controlled with police assistance. The DM confirmed that CCTV footage is being analysed, and two FIRs have been registered. A probe into coaching institutes’ involvement has been initiated. Despite protests, 5,671 candidates completed their exams. The BPSC has yet to confirm the paper leak allegations or announce an official investigation. BPSC 70th Prelims Exam 2024: BPSC Chairman Says ‘Exams Will Not Be Cancelled’ Under Any Circumstances Amid Paper Leak Allegations.

BPSC Paper Leak Controversy

#WATCH | Bihar: Patna DM says, "A group of miscreants stormed Bapu Pariksha Parisar in Patna on 13th December and attempted to get the BPSC exam cancelled. The attempt was thwarted, 2 FIRs were registered. Two teams have been formed to identify the miscreants and arrest them."… pic.twitter.com/CwwYWom9R8 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

