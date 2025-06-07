A video has surfaced showing Sub Inspector Devendra Shukla slapping and dragging a confectionery shopkeeper, Gaurav, by his hair in Syana town, Bulandshahr district. The incident, caught on CCTV on June 5 around 10 PM, has gone viral, sparking outrage. The video shows the inspector abusing the shopkeeper and forcibly removing him from the shop. Reportedly, locals have alleged that the inspector has been troubling shopkeepers in the area regularly, a claim denied by Shukla. Following the video’s circulation, the officer has been removed from his post and placed on standby. Bulandshahr Shocker: Man Kicked, Punched and Thrashed With Sticks After Opposing Daughter’s Harassment; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Bulandshahr Cop Caught Slapping Shopkeeper, Video Surfaces

Update : बुलंदशहर का थप्पड़बाज दरोगा देवेंद्र शुक्ला लाइन हाजिर हुआ !! — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 7, 2025

