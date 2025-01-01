In a bizarre turn of events, a man was arrested after he passed out in a wine shop following a failed burglary attempt in Telangana's Narsingi, Medak district. The burglar had broken into the Kanakadurga wine shop by creating a hole in the asbestos sheet roof late on December 29. Once inside, he helped himself to cash and liquor, consuming some of the alcohol before passing out on the shop floor. The owner, Parsha Goud, was shocked to find the man unconscious when he opened the shop the following morning on December 30. He alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and initially took the inebriated burglar to a local hospital. After regaining consciousness, the man was arrested, and the Narsingi police registered a case. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Man Rings Doorbell, Flees With Woman’s Chain; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Burglar Caught Passed Out After Robbing Liquor Shop in Medak

Telangana Thief Breaks into Liquor Shop, Ends Up Having a Sleepover Medak district, a thief broke into a wine shop on Sunday night after the shop owner locked up and went home. Full detail's on Dakshin bharat fb page. pic.twitter.com/Z3fL6JRBJg — Dilip Kumar Choudhary (@Dilipkumar_PTI) January 1, 2025

