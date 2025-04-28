Today, April 28, the Delhi High Court ruled that social media influencers can make statements against consumer brands on social media platforms, provided they are backed by scientific evidence. The court observed while dealing with a dispute between San Nutrition and influencer Arpit Mangal. The Delhi HC bench of Justice Amit Bansal made the observation while rejecting San Nutrition's plea for an interim order to restrain four influencers from publishing negative reviews of its whey protein products. San Nutrition, which sells nutritional supplements, had filed a suit to restrain social media influencer Arpit Mangal from making allegedly disparaging remarks about its products. Delhi High Court Seeks Reply From Swiggy, Zepto Over Inaccessibility of Their Mobile Apps to Visually Impaired Users.

