Captain Abhilasha Barak became the First Woman Officer to join Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training. Abhilasha has been awarded the prestigious Wing with 36 Army Pilots. Army said that 15 women officers had expressed their desire to join Army Aviation but only two officers were selected after Pilot Aptitude Battery Test and Medical.

See Tweet:

