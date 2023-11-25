Amidst controversy over a viral video, UP Minister Yogendra Upadhyay issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that the opposition is politicising the grieving mother's natural reaction. Upadhyay, instead of apologising, defended his actions, stating that the family members had taken the grieving mother out and questioned the opposition's stance. The video, which surfaced on Friday, November 24, showed Captain Shubham Gupta's mother sobbing and urging people to refrain from making a spectacle of their sorrow. Despite her plea, Upadhyay continued with the cheque presentation, drawing criticism and accusations of insensitivity. 'Pradarshani Mat Lagao': UP Minister Poses With Cheque as Captain Shubham Gupta's Mother Weeps, Video Surfaces.

UP Minister Yogendra Upadhyay Responds to Criticism

Captain Shubham Gupta Mother Viral Video

