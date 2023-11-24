A Scorpio car parked next to a residence in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was stolen by a gang of thieves on Thursday, November 23. The owners were shocked, and the society was put on high alert when they found out that the perpetrators were able to push the car away. A CCTV camera installed in the society caught the strange incident. The video shows the robbers pushing the Scorpio down the street quite swiftly. The 113 Area Police Station is currently looking into the situation after notifying the local authorities. To find the offenders, law enforcement said that it is methodically analysing the CCTV footage, and the accused will be held soon. Mobile Snatching Caught on Camera: Thief Snatches Woman's Phone in Noida’s Sector 34, Police Initiates Action After Video Surface Online.

Police Initiate Probe After Robbers Push Away Scorpio Car in Noida

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना सेक्टर-113 पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है, विवेचना प्रचलित है। पुलिस द्वारा आस पास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक किए जा रहे हैं। जल्द ही घटना का अनावरण किया जाएगा। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 22, 2023

