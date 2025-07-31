A shocking chain-snatching incident was caught on camera at Chennai’s Perungudi railway station on July 29 around 4 PM. CCTV footage shows a youth sitting beside a woman waiting for a train before suddenly grabbing her chain and fleeing. The startled woman tried to react, but the man escaped within seconds. Based on the video, Thiruvanmiyur railway police launched a swift probe. The accused was later traced and arrested for the crime. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Man Follows Lone Woman, Snatches Gold Chain and Flees (Watch Video).

Chain Snatching Caught on CCTV at Chennai Station

Man Snatches Chain at Perungudi Station

A thief snatched a woman's chain in broad daylight at Taramani railway station in Chennai and ran away, CCTV footage is going viral! #Chennai #ViralVideo #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/XVu1rDiV8Z — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 30, 2025

