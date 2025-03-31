A shocking chain snatching incident in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2 was caught on CCTV, revealing two bike-borne assailants. The footage shows one man on the bike waiting while his accomplice follows the victim on his morning walk. At around 8:30 AM on March 27, the snatcher quickly grabbed the victim's chain before jumping onto the waiting bike, and the duo sped off. The victim can be seen running behind them in an attempt to capture them. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Delhi: 2 Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain in Broad Daylight in Nihal Vihar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Delhi:

