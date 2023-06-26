A video of an ugly brawl between students of a college in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar is going viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows students of a college in Muzaffarnagar allegedly turning the college canteen into a war-like zone as they thrash each other with chairs. The video shows students throwing chairs and hitting other students with chairs. According to several posts on Twitter, the incident is said to have taken place at the canteen of Shri Ram College. After the video came to light, the Nai Mandi police are probing the incident. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Youth Molests Girl, Tries To Force Her Onto Bike in Jansath Kotwali Area, Viral Video Clip Surfaces.

Students fight in the canteen of Shri Ram College in #Muzaffarnagar, #uttarpradesh https://t.co/HdeOvPD28T — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) June 26, 2023

