Counting of votes of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election is underway. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken lead as they have won in 4 wards while leading on 3. Whereas, BJP wins 2 wards and is leading in 3 wards. Congress wins and leads in 2 wards each. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leads in one ward.

Chandigarh Municipal Corp poll results | Aam Aadmi Party wins in 4 wards, leading on 3, BJP wins in 2 wards, leads in 3 wards, Congress wins & leads in 2 wards each, Shiromani Akali Dal leads in one ward,as per State Election Commission Sitting mayor Ravi K Sharma loses in polls pic.twitter.com/DbCaEjaXUZ — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

