Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in France, congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of a every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" With the success of its third lunar mission, India hopes to become the fourth country in the world to land on the moon’s surface and the first to land near the lunar south pole. Chandrayaan 3 Launched Into Space by ISRO Video: India's 'Bahubali' Rocket LVM3 Successfully Lifts Off With Moon Mission Spacecraft.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO Scientists

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of a every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! https://t.co/gko6fnOUaK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

