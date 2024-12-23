Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary on December 23, calling him "a true well-wisher of farmers." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers." He further stated that Singh's dedication and service to the nation would continue to inspire generations. The tribute included a video message where Modi emphasized that honouring Singh also means honouring the labourers and farmers of India. Chaudhary Charan Singh, known for his advocacy for rural development, served as India’s 5th Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980. Chaudhary Charan Singh Birth Anniversary 2024: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Pay Floral Tributes to Former PM on His 122nd Birth Anniversary at Kisan Ghat (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on His 122nd Birth Anniversary

गरीबों और किसानों के सच्चे हितैषी पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनका समर्पण और सेवाभाव हर किसी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/cTUH8JIFZ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)