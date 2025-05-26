All four passengers had a miraculous escape after their Maruti Suzuki Alto flipped five times in a freak accident on a highway in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Sunday morning, May 25. CCTV video footage captured the dramatic moment when the car collided with a speeding truck and rolled over multiple times before landing on its left side, vertically on Bihar Highway. According to the reports, the car was on its way to Varanasi from Kolkata. Locals rushed to the spot, helped flip the vehicle upright, and provided first aid to the passengers, who fortunately escaped unhurt. Officials confirmed that no serious injuries were reported. Aurangabad Road Accident: Truck Driver Gets Trapped Between Steering and Seat After Deadly Collision Between 2 Trucks on NH-19 in Bihar, Rescued After Hours; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Bihar Highway Accident

रोहतास जिले में कोलकाता से बनारस जा रही एक कार सामने चल रहे ट्रक से टकराकर पलट गई. वीडियो cctv में कैद pic.twitter.com/MVWoT2I407 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 26, 2025

