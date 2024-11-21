In a tragic incident on November 19, Chennai-based journalist O Pratheep Kumar, who moonlighted as a Rapido bike taxi rider, was killed in a road accident. Kumar was struck by a speeding BMW on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram elevated bypass, causing his body to be thrown 100 meters from the site of impact. Police reports indicate that the BMW driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Kumar, who worked as a video journalist for a Telugu news channel, had taken up the taxi job to support his financial needs. Investigations are underway to apprehend the driver, who remains at large. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 4 Friends Die After Car Smashes Barricade, Gets Thrown Under Truck's Rear on East Coast Road (Watch Video).

Journalist O Pratheep Kumar Dies After BMW Hits Motorcycle in Chennai

Journalist who doubled up as Rapido taxi driver to support himself was killed in a accident with a speeding BMW in Chennai. Was thrown 100 meters from the site of impact. This story is not a mere accident story. This is the dark reality of one of the most thankless jobs in this… pic.twitter.com/03PWCgOySY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 21, 2024

