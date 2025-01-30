In a shocking incident on the East Coast Road (ECR), a group of women were chased and threatened by a group of youths in two cars, one of which was flying a DMK flag. A video of the terrifying encounter, showing the women screaming in fear as they are pursued, has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention. The incident unfolded as the women were travelling on the ECR when the youths in the two vehicles began tailing their car aggressively. The woman, visibly distressed, can be heard screaming in the video as the situation escalates. The youths reportedly threatened them and blocked their vehicle, creating a dangerous and intimidating situation. The Kanathur police have taken swift action, booking cases against the youths involved in the incident under charges of mischief, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint. Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

Women in Car Chased and Harassed by Men in SUV With DMK Flag on ECR

The #Kanathur police have booked cases against the youths for mischief, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint, and are searching for them. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 30, 2025

