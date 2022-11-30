Trap cameras set up at Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Gariaband captured images of a new tiger roaming around the secured area. According to the Forest Department, the feline is a new tiger, different from the female tiger whose images were last captured here in 2019. Deputy director of the reserve Varun Jain said "Judging by length of pugmarks, it appears to be a male. Images of a female tiger were last captured in 2019 and it's a new tiger, DNA test of faeces & further sequencing report will further clarify it. We're taking this positively." Tigresses at Tadoba Tiger Reserve Using Sex As 'Weapon' To Protect Cubs; Indulging in ‘Fake Mating’ With Male Tigers To Prevent Attacks on Offsprings.

New Tiger Gets Captured in Trap Cameras:

Chhattisgarh | Trap cameras set up at Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Gariaband capture images of a new tiger. Forest Department says that the feline is a new tiger, different from the female tiger whose images were last captured here in 2019. pic.twitter.com/ECpcWGLG70 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 30, 2022

