The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday took to Twitter and said that Santa Claus is on a world tour and recently he flew all the way from Finland and landed at Mumbai Airport to spread Christmas cheer. In another post, the Mumbai airport thanked Finn Air for bringing such a jolly-good guest to Mumbai. "We invite you all to visit Santa’s official country this festive season, as Finnair operates three weekly flights to Helsinki. Airbus Beluga Super Transporter Makes First Appearance at Mumbai Airport, Leaves Passengers Awestruck (See Pics).

CSMIA Invites People To Visit Santa’s Official Country

We would like to thank @Finnair for bringing such a jolly-good guest to our #GatewayToGoodness. We invite you all to visit Santa’s official country this festive season, as Finnair operates three weekly flights to Helsinki. #Christmas #Finland #Mumbai #Passengers #Airport pic.twitter.com/DAxny0876Q — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)