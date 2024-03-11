Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the Centre's implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), labelling it as "morally and constitutionally wrong." Tharoor expressed his disapproval, stating, "Throughout India's history, citizenship has never been linked to religion. Specifying certain religions as eligible for fast-track citizenship while excluding one major religion is purely a communal exercise that will damage and divide the country." Why Were CAA Rules Notified Four Years After Law Was Passed? Modi Government Cites This Reason Behind Delay.

Shashi Tharoor Slams Centre's CAA Rules

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) said on the Centre's announcement of the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). "It is morally and constitutionally wrong. Introducing religion as a criterion for citizenship goes against the… pic.twitter.com/1uXwt5VaSp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2024

