The Bombay High Court recently denied interim bail to a 73-year-old man who was convicted of raping and impregnating his intellectually disabled domestic help. The single-judge bench of Justice MM Sathaye said that there was evidence suggesting attempts to cover up the crime and that the consent of the victim was immaterial, considering that her intellectual quotient (IQ) was only 42 per cent. As per the details of the case, the interim bail application was part of the man's ongoing appeal against his 20-year prison sentence. He was awarded the sentence by a sessions court in September 2022 after he was convicted on multiple counts of rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). HC on Outraging Modesty of Woman: Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Registered Against Lawyer for His Arguments in Court About Woman’s Character.

HC Denies Interim Bail to Rape Convict

Bombay High Court denies bail to 73-year-old convicted for rape of intellectually disabled house help Read story: https://t.co/XRkphTX2bR pic.twitter.com/eT1Nbwa82F — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 26, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)