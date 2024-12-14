The Bombay High Court recently quashed a first information report (FIR) registered against a lawyer who was booked for his arguments in court questioning a woman's character. The high court said that when an advocate makes statements during court proceedings questioning a woman's character based on his client's instructions, he is simply fulfilling his role in the judicial process and cannot be charged for outraging the woman's modesty. The high court bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande further clarified that an advocate's statements, even if they cast aspersions on someone's character, are protected under the privilege conferred upon advocates in the course of judicial proceedings. The court also emphasised that the lawyer had no intention of insulting the complainant's modesty since he was merely acting on the instructions of his client. Bombay High Court Orders Police To Produce Muslim Man’s Hindu Partner Before Court After He Files Habeas Corpus Petition Seeking Woman’s Immediate Release.

Lawyer Had No Intention of Insulting the Ccomplainant's Modesty, Says HC

