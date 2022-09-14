In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, four sadhus were brutally beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters. The alleged incident took place in Maharashtra's Sangli district. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Speaking on the reports of four 4 monks being attacked by villagers, Sangli SP Dikshit Gedam said, "We've not received any complaint/formal report, but are looking into viral videos & verifying facts. Necessary action to be taken."

Correction | On reports of 4 monks* (Sadhu) being attacked by villagers in Sangli on suspicion of being child-lifters, Sangli SP Dikshit Gedam said, "We've not received any complaint/formal report, but are looking into viral videos & verifying facts. Necessary action to be taken" — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

