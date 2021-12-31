The United States, which is one of the worst-hit countries from the COVID-19 disease pandemic globally, recorded over record 600,000 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The total cases have exceeded 54 million.

Check It:

BREAKING: United States reports over 600,000 new daily coronavirus cases, a world record. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 31, 2021

US Sees Highest Single-Day Spike Since Beginning of Pandemic:

The US confirmed new cases reported today are already >600,000 and still rising (yesterday's 484,000 was already a world record) — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)