ICMR has partnered with Serum Institute to conduct phase 2/3 bridging clinical trial of COVOVAX.

ICMR has partnered with @SerumInstIndia to conduct phase 2/3 bridging clinical trial of #COVOVAX. First three volunteers have been recruited today under the ICMR-SII NOVAVAX bridging study led by @IcmrNari at Nobel Hospital, Pune. @MoHFW_INDIA @DeptHealthRes @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/qxVf3dXJxz — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) March 25, 2021

