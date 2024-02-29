In a rare occurrence, a crocodile was spotted in farmlands near Muthyalamma village in Tripuravaram mandal of Nalgonda district, causing panic among farmers. The sighting of the reptile has frightened the farmers, raising concerns about their safety and the safety of their crops. Authorities have decided to release the crocodile into the waters of Nagarjuna Sagar to ensure the safety of the local community and the reptile itself. Crocodile in Hyderabad: Reptile Surfaces out of Open Drain in Khairatabad (Watch Video).

Crocodile in Telangana

A crocodile entered farm lands near Muthyalamma village in Tripuravaram mandal of #Nalgonda dist. The #farmers were scared after seeing the reptile on the farm. The crocodile will be released into the Nagarjuna Sagar waters.#Telangana #Crocodile #Reptile #WildLife pic.twitter.com/abB5I6h6hV — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 29, 2024

