Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' on Sunday and is likely to intensify further and reach the Gujarat coast by May 18. On its path towards Gujarat, the tropical cyclonic storm is set to wreak havoc in Maharashtra before reaching Gujarat. In the wake of the current weather conditions, the IMD has issued severe weather warnings for several parts of Maharashtra. You can click here and check the day-wise forecast of several regions in Maharashtra.

Severe Weather Warnings for the region. Kindly visit https://t.co/JYmdPo98tJ for detailed forecast and warnings pic.twitter.com/9aawghnGsP — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)