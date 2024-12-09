A cylinder blast occurred unexpectedly last night in Shahabad Dairy, leaving two individuals seriously injured. The blast, which caused widespread panic, injured Manoj and Naveen, both of whom sustained critical injuries. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, providing authorities with key evidence for their investigation. Emergency services rushed the victims to the hospital, where their condition was being monitored. The cause of the blast is still under investigation, and officials are working to determine whether it was an accidental malfunction or foul play. Delhi Cylinder Blast: 6 Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes in Narela (See Pics).

Girl Narrowly Escapes Death, 2 Seriously Injured

