A 28-year-old Dalit man was brutally beaten to death in the Indiragarh area of Shivpuri by a sarpanch and his family members. The altercation arose over the victim using a borewell for irrigation, triggering the violent attack. According to local reports, the victim had been irrigating his fields when the sarpanch and his relatives confronted him, accusing him of unauthorized water use. The argument escalated, leading to a physical assault that proved fatal. Authorities have registered a case against the accused, and an investigation is underway. This incident highlights ongoing tensions over caste and resource disputes in rural areas. The victim’s family has demanded strict action against the perpetrators, urging officials to ensure justice. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Teen Beaten for Urinating Near Shop in Bhadohi.

Sarpanch and Family Attack Dalit Man for Using Borewell in Shivpuri

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals. In #MadhyaPradesh's #Shivpuri, a 28-year-old #Dalit man was beaten to death by a sarpanch and his family members as the victim irrigated through borewell in #Indiragarh area. pic.twitter.com/VjB5fmX47W — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)