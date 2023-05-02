The Central Government on Tuesday informed Supreme Court that they are considering appointing an expert committee to determine whether a less painful alternative mode of execution of the death penalty could be found. The apex court had asked the Centre in March to start a discussion and collect the necessary information to examine if there can be a less painful method than hanging by the neck for execution in death penalty cases in the country. 'Not a Person With Criminal Mindset and Criminal Records': Supreme Court Commutes Death Penalty of Man Convicted of Murdering His Married Sister and Her Lover.

Death Penalty Hearing:

