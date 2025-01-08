A video of road rage is going viral from Uttarakhand, where an ugly altercation broke out between a two-wheeler rider and an auto driver. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The viral clip shows two men thrashing a man on a busy road in Dehradun. As the video moves further, the two men are seen slapping and kicking the victim as onlookers watch. It is reported that the fight erupted following an altercation between a two-wheeler rider and an auto driver. Dehradun Shocker: Man Riding Scooty Inappropriately Touches Woman Walking on Road With Child in Uttarakhand, Arrested After CCTV Video Went Viral.

Two Men Thrash Man on Busy Road in Dehradun (Trigger Warning)

A recent road rage incident between a scooty rider and an auto driver in Dehradun has gone viral on social media, showing a heated verbal and physical altercation. Road rage is a sign of growing impatience and disrespect. We need stronger rules and a shift towards empathy, not… pic.twitter.com/NXTdKfxihH — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)