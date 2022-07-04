In a shocking incident, a man injured three members of a family with an iron rod in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The man was furious after their pet dog barked at him. He also hit the dog with the iron rod and injured it. The injured dog's owner said that they filed complaint against the man but an FIR is yet to be registered. The injured persons are under treatment at a nearby hospital.

