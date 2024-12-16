The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-3) in Delhi-NCR as the national capital grapples with a sharp rise in pollution levels. "Considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds and very low mixing height leading the AQI of Delhi into the higher end of 'Very Poor' Category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to impose Stage-III of the revised GRAP schedule issued on 13.12.2024 in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," the CAQM said. The development comes as Delhi experiences a cold wave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a minimum temperature of 4.5°C on Monday morning. Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Agrees To Relax GRAP-4 Restrictions, Says Can’t Go Below GRAP-2 at This Stage.

