The Supreme Court has granted custody parole to AIMIM candidate and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain, allowing him to campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections from January 29 to February 3. The court ruled that Hussain must bear the expenses for his parole, which includes costs for Delhi police officials, a jail van, and the necessary escort services, estimated at around INR 2 lakh for 12 hours. Hussain's release from jail will occur upon the payment of these expenses, in accordance with the jail manual. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: From Amanatullah Khan to Krishna Tirath and Mohan Singh Bisht, List of Key Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Their Constituencies.

Supreme Court Grants Parole to Delhi Riots Accused Tahir Hussain

